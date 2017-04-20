UPDATE 2-Amazon's arrival sounds wake-up bell for Australia's sleepy retailers

* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in
Australia
* Australia will be the 12th location for Amazon Marketplace
* Amazon is looking for a logistics centre in Australia
* Investors flee shares of Australia's bricks-and-mortar
retailers
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, April 20 Global e-commerce juggernaut
Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it will open its online
shopfront service in Australia, ending rumours about its plans
and increasing the pressure on the domestic retail sector to
catch up with the digital economy.
The announcement fires the starting gun on a new era of
competition between bricks-and-mortar and online retail in the
world's 12th-largest economy, where 80 percent of the population
live in cities and more than 90 percent have home internet.
Shares of electronics and appliances retailer Harvey Norman
Holdings Ltd and department store chain Myer Holdings
Ltd slumped 3 percent, while electronics merchant JB
Hi-Fi Ltd lost more than 1 percent in a flat overall
market.
"The pie's not really growing, so the natural conclusion is
that the players in that market will have their market share
reduced," said Danial Moradi, an equity strategist at Lonsec
Research.
Investors seemed to be taken by surprise by the timing of
the announcement even though Australian retailers and consumers
have long anticipated the arrival of the world's biggest seller
of goods.
The speculation grew in recent months when Amazon posted
more than 100 advertisements for jobs in Australia, and it has
registered hundreds of trademarks in the country.
The Seattle-based firm finally declared its hand by saying
that, after offering its internet cloud service in Australia in
2012 and an online e-book store in 2013, "the next step is to
bring a retail offering to Australia".
"We are excited to bring thousands of new jobs to Australia,
millions of dollars in additional investment, and to empower
small Australian businesses through Amazon Marketplace," the
company said in a statement, referring to its online shopfront.
Daniel Mueller, an analyst at Forager Funds Management, said
Australia was "ripe for picking" by Amazon because its retailers
had lagged their global peers online.
About 7 percent of Australian purchases were online, while
the rate in the United States, Britain and Germany was over 10
percent, he said.
The Australian operation would be the U.S. giant's fourth
Amazon Marketplace in Asia after China, Japan and India and its
12th globally. It has three Amazon Marketplaces in the United
States and five in Europe.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)