Amazon launches platform to build apps for "Internet of Things"

BRIEF-Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Oct 8 Amazon.com Inc's cloud business, Amazon Web Services, has launched a service to help customers build applications for connected devices, the so-called "Internet of Things".
The service, called "AWS IoT", will allow cars, factory floors, aircraft engines and sensor grids, among other things, to interact with cloud services and other devices, the company said on Thursday. (amzn.to/1L97w0x)
The beta version of the service is available from Thursday, Amazon's Chief Technology Officer Werner Vogels said at a company event in Las Vegas. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.
* Futures up: Dow 11 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)