Amazon blames human error for cloud-service disruption

March 2 Amazon.com Inc blamed human
error for the disruption in its cloud services that resulted in
widespread glitches for its clients from news sites to
government services on Tuesday.
An incorrect command led to the removal of a larger set of
servers than intended, the company said in a blog post on
Thursday. (amzn.to/2melOup)
The disruption in the company's Simple Storage Service, or
Amazon S3, lasted for more than 3-1/2 hours and impacted sending
and receiving clients' data.
The company said it will make changes to improve the
recovery time of its key S3 subsystems.
