REFILE-Amazon adds bidding option to site for fine art, collectibles

(Fixes typo in headline. No changes to text)
Dec 9 Amazon.com Inc added a new
feature to its website on Tuesday that allows customers to bid
for lower prices on more than 150,000 items, including fine art
and rare coins, sold by third-party vendors.
The new feature represents a renewed attempt by Amazon to
move beyond the fixed-price model on its site. In 1999, Amazon
launched an online auction site, but the effort failed to
compete with eBay Inc. Amazon went on to create a lucrative
marketplace for third-party sellers which now accounts for about
40 percent of its quarterly unit sales.
In a recent survey of sellers conducted by Amazon, nearly
half of the respondents said the ability to negotiate prices
"would be important to drive more sales on Amazon", said Peter
Faricy, who runs Amazon Marketplace.
The largest U.S. online retailer said the
new "make-an-offer" was distinct from an auction because price
negotiations are private and a customer will never pay more than
the listed price. Sellers have 72 hours to reject, accept or
counter an offer from a customer. If the seller counters, the
customer has another 72 hours to respond.
Amazon plans to expand the "make-an-offer" option to
"hundreds of thousands" of items in 2015. Items that can be
negotiated now include an 1863 document signed by U.S. President
Abraham Lincoln sold for $150,000 and a mint-condition baseball
signed by Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig with a nearly $10,000 price
tag.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; editing by Jason Neely)