版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 3日 星期三 05:28 BJT

Amazon plans hundreds of physical bookstores - CNBC, citing DJ

Feb 2 Amazon.com Inc is planning to open hundreds of brick-and-mortar bookstores, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing a Dow Jones report.

The report did not say where Amazon would open the stores. (cnb.cx/1QYW6D7)

Amazon in November announced plans to open its first physical book store in Seattle. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐