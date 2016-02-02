Amazon plans hundreds of physical bookstores - CNBC, citing DJ

Feb 2 Amazon.com Inc is planning to open hundreds of brick-and-mortar bookstores, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing a Dow Jones report.

The report did not say where Amazon would open the stores. (cnb.cx/1QYW6D7)

Amazon in November announced plans to open its first physical book store in Seattle. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)