Amazon plans hundreds of physical bookstores - CNBC, citing DJ

BRIEF-Sony Corp reports 7 pct passive stake in Genius Brands International
* Sony Corporation reports 7 percent passive stake in Genius Brands International Inc as of Jan 18 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k3Uqes Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Amazon.com Inc is planning to open hundreds of brick-and-mortar bookstores, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing a Dow Jones report.
The report did not say where Amazon would open the stores. (cnb.cx/1QYW6D7)
Amazon in November announced plans to open its first physical book store in Seattle. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Sony Corporation reports 7 percent passive stake in Genius Brands International Inc as of Jan 18 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k3Uqes Further company coverage:
* Westjet Airlines - Westjet inaugurates start of service to Phoenix-Mesa gateway airport from Calgary; inaugural service from Edmonton begins Jan 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WNS announces fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings, revises full year guidance