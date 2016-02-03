版本:
2016年 2月 4日

General Growth Properties CEO clarifies comment on Amazon

Feb 3 General Growth Properties Inc said on Wednesday that a statement concerning Amazon.com Inc made by its chief executive, Sandeep Mathrani, was not intended to represent Amazon's plans.

Mathrani, responding to an analyst's question on a conference call, said on Tuesday that Amazon planned to open 300 to 400 bookstores.

An Amazon spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the company does not comment on "rumors and speculation." (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)

