INSIGHT-Amazon trounces rivals in battle of the shopping 'bots'

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10 Earlier this year,
engineers at Wal-Mart Stores Inc who track rivals'
prices online got a rude surprise: the technology they were
using to check Amazon.com several million times a day suddenly
stopped working.
Losing access to Amazon.com Inc's data was no small
matter. Like most big retailers, Wal-Mart relies on computer
programs that scan prices on competitors' websites so it can
adjust its listings accordingly. A difference of even 50 cents
can mean losing a sale.
But a new tactic by Amazon to block these programs - known
commonly as robots or bots - thwarted the Bentonville,
Arkansas-based retailer.
Its technology unit, @WalmartLabs, was unable to work around
the blockade for weeks, forcing it to retrieve Amazon's data
through a secondary source, according to a person familiar with
the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.
The previously unreported incident offers a case study in
how Amazon's technological prowess is helping it dominate the
retail competition.
Now the largest online retailer in the world, Amazon is best
known by consumers for its fast delivery, huge product catalog
and ambitious moves into areas like original TV programming. But
its mastery of the complex, behind-the-scenes technologies that
power modern e-commerce is just as important to its success.
Dexterity with bots allows Amazon not only to see what its
rivals are doing, but increasingly to keep them in the dark when
it undercuts them on price or is quietly charging more.
"Benchmarking against Amazon is going to become hard," said
Guru Hariharan, a former Amazon manager who now sells pricing
software to retailers as chief executive of Mountain View,
California-based Boomerang Commerce.
A Wal-Mart spokesman declined to discuss the January episode
but said the company improves its technology regularly and has
multiple tools for tracking items. He said the company offers
value not only through pricing but from discounts for in-store
pickup and other benefits.
A spokeswoman for Amazon said the company is aware of
competitors using bots to check its listings and denied any
"campaign" to stop them. "Nothing has changed recently in how we
manage bots on our site," she said. Still, she said, "we
prioritize humans over bots as needed."
Bots can slow down a website, a big motivator for retailers
to block them.
Reuters interviewed 21 people familiar with bots and how
they are deployed, including current and former Wal-Mart
employees, former Amazon employees and outside specialists. Many
spoke only on condition of anonymity because they were not
authorized to discuss the issues publicly.
Most pointed to Amazon's leadership in the burgeoning bot
The company's technological edge has been good for its
profit margin, and it's proving a winning formula for investors.
Shares of the internet powerhouse have risen about 15-fold since
the market's bottom in March 2009, while the S&P 500 has more
than tripled in value. Amazon hit $100 billion in annual sales
in 2015 - faster than any company in history, it said.
BRAVE NEW WORLD
Bot-driven pricing has represented a massive change for the
retail industry since Amazon helped pioneer the practice more
than a decade ago.
Traditionally, brick-and-mortar stores changed prices no
more than weekly because of the time and expense needed to swap
labels by hand.
In the world of e-commerce, though, retailers update prices
with ease, sometimes multiple times a day, helped by algorithms
that consider inventory levels, sales forecasts and rivals'
pricing data.
To stay in the game, companies such as online wholesaler
Boxed, based in New York, depend on a variety of methods
including bots to ensure they do not lag others' price moves for
even 20 minutes.
"That’s like a lifetime during Christmas," said Chief
Executive Chieh Huang, whose company sells bulk staples like
toilet paper and pet food. "If we're not decently priced, we'll
see it almost immediately" in sales declines.
DISGUISED AS HUMANS
Using bots to view massive amounts of data on public
websites - a process known as crawling or scraping - has many
purposes. Alphabet Inc's Google, for example,
constantly crawls the Web to gather information for its search
engine results and to sell ads.
In e-commerce, though, the use of bots has developed into a
cat-and-mouse game. Companies try to thwart the practice on
their own websites while aiming to penetrate their competitors'
defenses. Third-party services abound to help less-savvy
To protect data from rivals, some retail websites use what's
known as a "CAPTCHA" - typically a distorted string of letters
and numbers that humans can read but most bots can't. Amazon
shies away from the practice because it annoys some customers.
For merchants seeking to evade such defenses, disguising
their computer programs as real shoppers is key. Some pricing
technology experts have programmed computer cursors to meander
through a Web page in the way a person might, instead of going
directly to the prized data. Another technique is to use
multiple computer addresses so that retailers cannot track a
barrage of clicks to a single source.
"It is an arms race," said Keith Anderson, a senior vice
president at e-commerce analytics firm Profitero, based in
Ireland. "Every week or every month, there's some new approach
from both sides."
Amazon's maneuver that halted Wal-Mart in January took aim
at a specialized Web browser called PhantomJS. Unlike, say,
Internet Explorer, this browser is designed specifically for
programmers - a telltale clue that its users are not typical
shoppers. Amazon put up a digital curtain to hide its listings
from PhantomJS users, according to three people familiar with
the situation.
It was unclear how the move, which was not aimed at Wal-Mart
in particular, affected other companies.
Tests conducted in recent weeks for Reuters show that among
major U.S. retail chains, Amazon had by far the most
sophisticated bot detection in place, both for its home page and
for two popular items selected by Reuters because they change
price frequently - a De'Longhi coffee maker and a Logitech
webcam.
The tests were run by San Francisco-based Distil Networks,
which sells anti-bot tools. In one of the tests, Distil
programmed bots to hit each retailer's website 3,000 times, but
slowly enough to mimic a person clicking through listings. This
tricked most retail behemoths, but not Amazon.
Blocked bots would not have seen, for instance, that
Amazon's price for the De'Longhi espresso machine changed four
times in a single 24-hour period starting on the morning of
April 25, according to price tracking website
camelcamelcamel.com. During that time, the price swung by more
than 10 percent, from a low of $80.06 to $88.16.
SWARMING WITH BOTS
Despite Amazon's capabilities, the sheer volume of crawling
on its site is staggering. At times, as many as 80 percent of
the clicks on Amazon product listings have been from bots,
people familiar with the matter say, compared with just a third
or more of the traffic on other large sites.
In addition to rivals seeking price data, that traffic
includes bots from university researchers studying competition,
search engines, advertising services and even fraudsters trying
to break into Amazon accounts.
For Wal-Mart, a small group in Silicon Valley directs its
automated pricing strategy while dozens of engineers in India
and around the world handle the code, current and former
Wal-Mart employees said.
Amazon had about 40 engineers who would covertly extract and
organize rivals' data with bots as of several years ago, one of
the people interviewed said. Amazon did not discuss the size or
structure of its teams working with bots.
According to one U.S. patent application, Amazon is working
on encryption technology that would force bots, but not humans,
to solve a complicated algorithm to gain access to its Web
"Amazon has both the competency to detect bot traffic and
the wherewithal to do something about it," said Scott Jacobson,
a former Amazon manager and now managing director of Madrona
Venture Group. That "isn't the case for most retailers."
