版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 14日 星期四 19:31 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon.com shares fall 2 percent in premarket trade

NEW YORK, March 14 Amazon.com Inc : * Shares fall 2 percent in premarket trade, JP Morgan cuts rating
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐