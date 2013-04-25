版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 26日 星期五 04:10 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon.com shares up 2.3 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK, April 25 Amazon.com Inc : * Shares were up 2.3 percent after the bell following the release of its results. They briefly turned lower in after-hours trading, but bounced back.

