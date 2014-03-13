版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 13日 星期四 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon.com raises price of Amazon Prime membership to $99/yr from $79/yr

March 13 Amazon.com Inc : * Says raises price of amazon prime membership to $99/yr from $79/yr
