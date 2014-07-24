版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 25日 星期五 04:10 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon's "Fire" smartphone includes chips from Qualcomm, Samsung, NXP - ifixit teardown

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 Amazon.com Inc : * New "fire" smartphone includes ram, nand memory chips from Samsung elecronics

- ifixit teardown * Amazon"fire" smartphone includes nfc chip from NXP - ifixit teardown * Amazonfire smartphone includes radio, power management, audio codec chips

from Qualcomm - ifixit teardown * Amazon fire smartphone includes wifi/bluetooth chip from Qualcomm - ifixit

teardown
