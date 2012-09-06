版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 02:18 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon.com unveils new kindle fire for $159

LOS ANGELES, Sept 6 Amazon.Com Inc : * Unveils new kindle fire for $159 * Upgraded kindle fire is 40 percent faster, has longer battery life * Amazon unveils kindle fire hd with 8.9 inch screen

