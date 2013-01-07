版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 7日 星期一

BRIEF-Amazon.com up in premarket after Morgan Stanley upgrade

NEW YORK Jan 7 Amazon.Com Inc : * Up 2.3 percent to $265.10 in premarket after Morgan Stanley upgrades to "Overweight" rating
