Amazon brings its business marketplace to Britain

LONDON, April 4 Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday launched its business marketplace in Britain, selling products like office supplies, power tools, cleaning materials and lab equipment targeting an online sector worth $120.44 billion a year.

Amazon started its business marketplace in the United States in April 2015, achieving $1 billion of sales in its first year, before launching in Germany four months ago.

It said Amazon Business would serve enterprises ranging in size from sole traders to multinationals, as well as universities, hospitals and charities.

The business-to-business online market in Britain was worth 96.5 billion pounds in 2015, according to Office for National statistics data.

($1 = 0.8012 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle. Editing by Jane Merriman)