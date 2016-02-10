Amazon to buy back $5 bln of shares

Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc, the world's largest e-commerce company, said on Wednesday its board authorized a $5 billion share buyback program.

The buyback replaces the $2 billion repurchase program approved in 2010. The company had $763 million remaining under the previous plan.

The company's shares rose 1.5 percent to $498 in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)