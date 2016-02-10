Amazon to buy back $5 bln of shares

BRIEF-CMS ENERGY INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE
CMS ENERGY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK BY 7 PERCENT, TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc, the world's largest e-commerce company, said on Wednesday its board authorized a $5 billion share buyback program.
The buyback replaces the $2 billion repurchase program approved in 2010. The company had $763 million remaining under the previous plan.
The company's shares rose 1.5 percent to $498 in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt, but said it will not sell its call center business at this time.