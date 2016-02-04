Amazon renews credit card deal with JPMorgan - WSJ

BRIEF-BB&T says Q4 earnings per share $0.72
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
Feb 4 Online retailer Amazon.com Inc has renewed its long-running credit card relationship with JPMorgan Chase & Co, the Wall Street Journal reported.
At least one other card issuer was also interested in a tie-up with Amazon for payment cards, the Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1X6lBmP)
The financial details of the deal were not available, the Journal said.
Amazon was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
BRUSSELS, Jan 19 A decision by Amazon and Apple to scrap all exclusivity obligations in the supply and distribution of audiobooks will likely boost competition, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday.