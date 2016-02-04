Amazon renews credit card deal with JPMorgan - WSJ

Feb 4 Online retailer Amazon.com Inc has renewed its long-running credit card relationship with JPMorgan Chase & Co, the Wall Street Journal reported.

At least one other card issuer was also interested in a tie-up with Amazon for payment cards, the Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1X6lBmP)

The financial details of the deal were not available, the Journal said.

Amazon was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)