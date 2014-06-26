Infosys co-founder Murthy plans India JV with Amazon - paper

BRIEF-Coca-Cola says James Quincey's base salary will be $1.3 mln effective as of May 1
* James Quincey's base salary will be $1.3 million effective as of May 1, 2017 - SEC filing
June 26 Infosys Ltd co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy is close to entering into an e-commerce joint venture in India with Amazon.com Inc through his investment firm, Catamaran Ventures, India's Economic Times reported.
Catamaran confirmed the planned venture with Amazon Asia, the business daily reported on Thursday. (bit.ly/1lhInmm)
Amazon and Catamaran were not immediately available for comment.
Catamaran will hold a 51 percent stake in the business, as required under India's foreign direct investment rules, the newspaper reported, citing sources.
Murthy built up Infosys into one of India's top outsourcing service companies. He stepped down as executive chairman of the company earlier this month. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28 A funny thing happened on Wall Street in Donald Trump's first 100 days in the White House: Shares of companies that got closest to the president lagged the market's march higher.
* Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. reports results for first quarter 2017; Declares 28 cent dividend