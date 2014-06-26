版本:
2014年 6月 27日

Infosys co-founder Murthy plans India JV with Amazon - paper

June 26 Infosys Ltd co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy is close to entering into an e-commerce joint venture in India with Amazon.com Inc through his investment firm, Catamaran Ventures, India's Economic Times reported.

Catamaran confirmed the planned venture with Amazon Asia, the business daily reported on Thursday. (bit.ly/1lhInmm)

Amazon and Catamaran were not immediately available for comment.

Catamaran will hold a 51 percent stake in the business, as required under India's foreign direct investment rules, the newspaper reported, citing sources.

Murthy built up Infosys into one of India's top outsourcing service companies. He stepped down as executive chairman of the company earlier this month. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
