Amazon says CFO Szkutak to retire next June

Sept 3 Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday its chief financial officer, Thomas Szkutak, will retire in June 2015.

Brian Olsavsky, vice president of finance for the company's global consumer business, will succeed Szkutak and report to founder and Chief Executive Jeffrey Bezos, the online retailer said.

Szkutak, 53, joined the company as CFO in October 2002. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
