RPT-INSIGHT-Amazon's cloud business a harder sell in post-Snowden era

By Deepa Seetharaman and Bill Rigby
SAN FRANCISCO/SEATTLE Dec 19 This spring, Taser
International Inc won a small but high-profile contract
to supply body cameras to the London police. But the deal nearly
collapsed over one issue: where the video footage would be
stored.
In the end, the deal survived only after Taser dropped
Amazon.com Inc as the data storage provider for the
year-long project. The fact that Amazon did not have a data
center in Britain was a deal breaker for British officials,
according to Taser.
The case is an example of the challenges that Amazon faces
as it works to expand its cloud computing business, known as
Amazon Web Services (AWS). In cloud computing, clients store and
process data on remote servers accessed by the Internet, as
opposed to storing information in local servers.
Since Edward Snowden exposed the vast reach of the U.S.
National Security Agency's surveillance programs 18 months ago,
government agencies and companies around the world have been
evaluating where they keep their most sensitive data.
Some larger companies have grown wary of relying too heavily
on Amazon's public cloud servers, preferring to store data on
their own premises or work with cloud providers that can offer
them the option of dedicated servers - the so-called "private
cloud" model, technology consultants say.
That has opened a door for rivals such as Microsoft Corp
, which has won over some companies by giving them more
direct oversight of their data in the cloud.
"Edward Snowden did more to create a future with many clouds
in many locations than any tech company has done," said Steve
Herrod, the former chief technology officer of VMware Inc
, now a venture capitalist at General Catalyst Partners.
A web of new laws restricting how data can move across
national borders creates another hurdle for Amazon, the largest
U.S. online retailer.
Amazon "must be definitely more localized," said Gordon
Muehl, chief technology officer of security for German business
software maker SAP.
For now, Muehl said he does not expect SAP to work with
Amazon on many upcoming projects due partly to data-location
issues.
Amazon said demand for AWS, including in Europe and Asia,
has never been stronger, and that any contracts lost to rivals
are the extreme exception, not the rule.
The company plans to build data centers in every large
country over time, according to AWS chief Andy Jassy. But doing
so will take time and incur considerable expense, analysts said.
NARROWING ADVANTAGE
Amazon pioneered cloud computing in 2006 and quickly amassed
a wide base of customers by hosting data in its own centers
rather than clients' own. This spared many startups from the
high cost of managing their own computer servers.
Executives have said they expect AWS to one day be more
valuable than Amazon's $70 billion retail arm.
Since its launch, AWS has amassed five times the computing
capacity of its next 14 rivals, including Microsoft, Google Inc
and IBM, according to Gartner. Jefferies
estimates that AWS revenue will more than double from 2014
levels to $10.5 billion in 2017, faster than the market overall.
But while Amazon remains dominant, its advantage is also
narrowing. According to Synergy Research Group, AWS held a 27
percent market share in the third quarter of 2014, compared to
10 percent for Microsoft's Azure cloud business. Azure, however,
grew 136 percent on a rolling annualized basis in the quarter,
while AWS grew 56 percent, according to Synergy.
Microsoft is willing to work with third-party data center
managers, such as Fujitsu Ltd or Outsourcery Plc
, when clients are required to keep data within a
country's borders.
The software company is also willing to help companies add
cloud capabilities to their existing data centers, a "hybrid"
model that Amazon has only just started to offer.
"Having a hybrid cloud does provide an advantage over AWS,"
said Garth Fort, general manager of Microsoft's cloud and
enterprise marketing. "Privacy, security and compliance are
important areas that businesses consider when they make the move
to the cloud."
About six months ago, a small team at the British bank
Barclays Plc selected Azure over AWS to power some
development and testing work, two people familiar with the
project said.
The team picked Azure because of its private-cloud option,
along with Barclays' existing familiarity with Microsoft's
data-center software, the people said. A Barclays spokesman
declined immediate comment.
Microsoft can draw on the corporate and government
relationships it has cultivated over decades to peddle Azure,
experts said. AWS has only just started to build such ties.
"The name Microsoft is helpful in dealing with large
insurance companies," said Patricia Renzi, who runs the life
technology solutions unit for Milliman, an actuarial firm which
sells applications to insurance company clients.
Many of those insurance companies, which crunch data to
produce financial risk models, are in Europe and already work
with Microsoft. Amazon does not have that advantage, Renzi said.
Amazon Chief Technology Officer Werner Vogels said AWS's
public cloud meets the security needs for most customers,
including banks, drug companies and government institutions.
Many of those companies can move large chunks of services to AWS
while keeping control of core functions themselves, he said.
"It's not an all or nothing story," Vogels said in an
interview last month.
