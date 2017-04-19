Amazon rolls out chatbot tools in race to dominate voice-powered tech

| SAN FRANCISCO, April 19
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's
chief technology officer is working toward a day when
people can control almost any piece of software with their
voice.
The company on Wednesday rolled out the technology powering
Alexa, its voice assistant that competes with Apple Inc's
Siri, to developers so they can build chat features
into their own apps, CTO Werner Vogels said in an interview. The
service, Amazon Lex, was in a preview phase since late 2016.
The move underscores how Amazon is racing to be the top
player in voice-controlled computing, after losing out in mobile
to Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google.
Vogels said that Amazon's headway in processing how humans
write and speak would make conversational assistants or
"chatbots" more helpful than the clunky tools they've been in
the past.
"There's massive acceleration happening here," he said
before speaking at Amazon's cloud-computing summit in San
Francisco. "The cool thing about having this running as a
service in the cloud instead of in your own data center or on
your own desktop is that we can make Lex better continuously by
the millions of customers that are using it."
Processing vast quantities of data is key to artificial
intelligence, which lets voice assistants decode speech. Amazon
will take the text and recordings people send to apps to train
Lex - as well as Alexa - to understand more queries.
That could help Amazon catch up in data collection. As
popular as Amazon's Alexa-powered devices are, such as Echo
speakers, the company has sold an estimated 10 million or more.
Apple has sold hundreds of millions of iPhones and other devices
with Siri.
Vogels said people use Alexa for many tasks, from helping
them cook to playing music, while they talk to assistants on
their phones in fewer scenarios like when driving a car.
As with other cloud-based services, Amazon will charge
developers based on how many text or voice requests Lex
processes.
Still, the biggest payoff may come from e-commerce, which
has already attracted many to build chatbots. Amazon has begun
offering Alexa-only shopping deals to encourage purchases by
voice, and Facebook Inc this week said its virtual
assistant, called M, can help users order food from
delivery.com.
"Voice is a big part of the computer interface of the
future," said Gene Munster, a veteran equity analyst and now
head of research at Loup Ventures. "Whoever owns voice will be
the gateway of commerce."
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Additional reporting by Stephen
Nellis)