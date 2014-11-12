Amazon to keep investing in cloud services despite margin pressure

LAS VEGAS Nov 12 Amazon.com Inc
believes Amazon Web Services, its cloud computing service, has
the potential to become its biggest business over the long term,
a senior executive said on Wednesday.
AWS chief Andy Jassy told reporters that the Internet
retailer intends to continue investing in the business, which
provides Internet-based computing and data management to
corporate clients, despite investors' concerns that the company
is spending too much and sacrificing margins.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by James Dalgleish)