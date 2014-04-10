Amazon to buy digital comic book publisher comiXology

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 Amazon.com Inc will buy New York-based digital comic book publisher comiXology for an undisclosed sum to beef up its entertainment content.

The deal, announced on Thursday, is expected to close in the second quarter.

ComiXology, which makes one of the top grossing apps for Apple Inc's iPad tablet, was founded in 2007. The acquisition comes as e-commerce company expands its slate of scripted shows and video games. Last week, it launched the Fire TV video streaming device.

(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)