Amazon to buy digital comic book publisher comiXology

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 Amazon.com Inc
will buy New York-based digital comic book publisher comiXology
for an undisclosed sum to beef up its entertainment content.
The deal, announced on Thursday, is expected to close in the
second quarter.
ComiXology, which makes one of the top grossing apps for
Apple Inc's iPad tablet, was founded in 2007. The
acquisition comes as e-commerce company expands its slate of
scripted shows and video games. Last week, it launched the Fire
TV video streaming device.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)