Amazon spending more than $100 mln on original content in Q3

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 24

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 Amazon.com Inc is spending more than $100 million on original video content in the third quarter, considerably higher than its spending a year ago and in the second quarter, Chief Financial Officer Tom Szkutak said on Thursday.

The largest U.S. online retailer, which also reported a larger-than-expected second-quarter loss Thursday, is beefing up its digital content. It recently approved pilots for a number of original television shows for its Prime Video service.

Szkutak told analysts during a call that members of Amazon's Prime membership program are increasingly streaming free videos online. Eventually those customers buy digital videos and other digital content as well, he added. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Jan Paschal)
