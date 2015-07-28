Amazon partners with startups to sell crowdfunded products

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28 Amazon.com Inc
launched a new platform on Tuesday that will help startups
advertise and distribute their products directly to millions of
Amazon customers, filling an important gap for entrepreneurs
trying to reach a wider market of consumers.
The online retailer is partnering with more than 25
crowd-funding platforms like Indiegogo and venture capital firms
to offer 200 products on the platform, which is called "Amazon
Launchpad." Amazon said it is not working with Kickstarter in
"any official capacity" for its program.
Some of the products are already availalbe on Amazon.com,
but the program will be listed on Amazon's Launchpad store.
Amazon will manage inventory, fulfill orders using its own
distribution network and provide customer service for a margin
of the startup's sales.
An increasing number of startups are tapping crowdfunding
platforms like Kickstarter to line up financing for everything
from new films to gadgets, but it is also an area fraught with
challenges.
Entrepreneurs can attract massive interest in a new gadget
through crowdfunding sites, but often find it difficult to
actually market and distribute orders on time to a large number
of consumers.
"As the pace of innovation continues to increase within the
startup community, we want to help customers discover these
unique products and learn the inspiration behind them," said Jim
Adkins, vice president of Amazon in a statement.
"We also know from talking to startups that bringing a new
product to market successfully can be just as challenging as
building it."
The company will also help companies expand globally when
startups are ready to ship products to consumers outside the
United States. Startups will also be able to offer their gadgets
to members of Amazon Prime, the retailer's popular $99-year
subscription service.
"Before Launchpad I thought we would have to go directly to
consumers and begin talking to retailers, but we leapfrogged
that phase," said Jake Levine, the founder and CEO of Electric
Objects, a startup based in New York that sells
Internet-connected screens that can display thousands of
different artwork on the wall. The startup launched a
Kickstarter campaign last July that raised nearly $800,000.
"The fact that I can go from zero to Amazon Prime is
unprecedented," said Levine.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)