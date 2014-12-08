版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 9日 星期二 05:53 BJT

Amazon to use bike messengers for one-hour delivery in New York City-WSJ

Dec 8 E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc plans to experiment with bike messengers to offer deliveries in New York City within an hour, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

The superfast service, dubbed "Amazon Prime Now", attempts to replicate shopping in a physical store by delivering some items in an hour or two, the WSJ report said. (on.wsj.com/1qmehHu)

Amazon has been experimenting with three different courier services to pick the fastest and the most careful for its deliveries, the report cited the source as saying.

The bike messengers are paid around $15 an hour and work in eight hour shifts, the Journal reported.

Amazon will use its West 34th Street location as a base for the bike messengers. The company has built a lounge there with facilities including foosball, pool and airhockey tables, for messengers waiting between deliveries, the Journal added. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐