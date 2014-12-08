Amazon to use bike messengers for one-hour delivery in New York City-WSJ

Dec 8 E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc
plans to experiment with bike messengers to offer deliveries in
New York City within an hour, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing a source familiar with the matter.
The company was not immediately available for comment.
The superfast service, dubbed "Amazon Prime Now", attempts
to replicate shopping in a physical store by delivering some
items in an hour or two, the WSJ report said. (on.wsj.com/1qmehHu)
Amazon has been experimenting with three different courier
services to pick the fastest and the most careful for its
deliveries, the report cited the source as saying.
The bike messengers are paid around $15 an hour and work in
eight hour shifts, the Journal reported.
Amazon will use its West 34th Street location as a base for
the bike messengers. The company has built a lounge there with
facilities including foosball, pool and airhockey tables, for
messengers waiting between deliveries, the Journal added.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Yashaswini Swamynathan
in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)