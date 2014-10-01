Amazon, Disney appear close to settling dispute over movies -WSJ

Sept 30 Amazon.com Inc appears to be
close to settling a nearly two-month dispute with Walt Disney Co
during which Amazon stopped offering Disney DVDs for
preorder, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Upcoming Disney DVD releases including "Guardians,"
"Maleficent," "Million Dollar Arm," "Planes: Fire and Rescue"
and "The 100-Foot Journey" were back on Amazon last week, the
WSJ said, citing a person with knowledge about the issue.
Pricing, promotion on the Amazon website, and questions over
which company makes up the difference when Amazon loses money to
match the prices of competitors were the issues at stake, the
WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/1rJXGMH)
It is unclear whether the two companies are finalizing a new
long-term deal or have simply progressed far enough that Amazon
was willing to make a concession.
Amazon.com was not immediately available for comment after
regular business hours.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)