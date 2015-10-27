Amazon Prime Now drivers sue for unpaid overtime

| SAN FRANCISCO
Four drivers for
Amazon.com's Prime Now service filed a proposed class
action lawsuit against the company on Tuesday, claiming the
online retailer wrongly classified them as independent
contractors and owes unpaid overtime.
Amazon.com launched Prime Now, its one-and two-hour delivery
service, in New York last year and has steadily expanded into
other cities. The online retailer is increasingly experimenting
with new modes of delivery after years of relying on companies
like FedEx.
In a lawsuit filed in a California state court, the four
drivers say they were hired by a separate courier contractor but
work exclusively for Amazon. They wear Amazon Prime Now
uniforms, work regular shifts and receive work assignments from
Amazon, according to a copy of the lawsuit provided by the
plaintiffs.
That makes the California drivers employees, the lawsuit
said, entitled to overtime, meal breaks and other expenses.
Hundreds of delivery drivers are employed by the courier as
contractors out of Amazon's Southern California warehouses, the
lawsuit said, and the company recently expanded to San
Francisco.
Amazon representatives could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Earlier this year FedEx agreed to pay $227 million to
resolve a similar lawsuit in which California drivers alleged
they had been misclassified as contractors. The attorney who
litigated that case on behalf of FedEx drivers also filed the
Tuesday lawsuit involving Amazon Prime Now.
The lawsuit filed in Superior Court for the State of
California, County of Los Angeles is Taree Truong et al. vs.
Amazon.com Inc et al.
(Reporting by Dan Levine)