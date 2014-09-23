Amazon looks to launch e-books in Netherlands - FT

Sept 23 Online retailer Amazon.com Inc
is in talks with a number of Dutch publishers to sell e-books in
the Netherlands, the Financial Times reported, citing a Dutch
publisher.
"Within the book trade it has been a recurring message that
Amazon might enter the market. But now Amazon has actually been
in touch and so we are getting close," the report quoted Sander
Knol, the director of Xander, a Dutch publisher that has been
approached by Amazon. (on.ft.com/ZcbUeq)
Amazon has dedicated websites for only roughly a dozen
countries. Amazon.nl, for example, redirects to Amazon's UK
website, which delivers to the Netherlands.
Although the Netherlands does not allow print books to be
sold below their cover price, posing a problem for Amazon that
regularly sells books at discounts, there is no cap on how
retailers can price e-books, the FT reported.
Amazon had delayed delivery of some Hachette Book Group
titles earlier this year, in connection with a dispute with the
French publisher over the pricing of e-books.
Amazon could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting By Sai Sachin R)