Amazon adds video calling with Echo Show

May 9 Amazon.com Inc launched Echo
Show, a touchscreen device that will allow users to video call
and watch clips from CNN, the latest in the company's series of
popular Echo voice-controlled speakers.
The device, which will go on sale in June for about $230,
will feature Alexa, Amazon's voice-controlled aide, that can be
used to play music, order an Uber or turn on the house lights.
The Echo Show will allow video conferencing between users
having an Echo device or the Alexa app. The device is the first
to support the feature, which is absent in similar devices
offered by rivals such as Alphabet Inc's unit Google.
The launch of the Echo Show is Amazon's latest effort to
make Alexa a key part of its customers' lives and dominate the
nascent voice-powered computing market.
A study by research firm eMarketer earlier this week showed
that Amazon Echo and Echo Dot devices will claim a 70.6 percent
share of the U.S. market this year, well ahead of Google Home's
23.8 percent share.
Amazon unveiled a voice-controlled camera, the Echo Look,
last month alongside an app that recommends outfits for users.
The launch comes a day after Microsoft Corp said it
was developing a voice-activated speaker in collaboration with
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's unit Harman Kardon.
