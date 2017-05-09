Amazon adds video calling with Echo Show

May 9 Amazon.com Inc launched Echo Show, a touchscreen device that will allow users to video call and watch clips from CNN, the latest in the company's series of popular Echo voice-controlled speakers.

The device, which will go on sale in June for about $230, will feature Alexa, Amazon's voice-controlled aide, that can be used to play music, order an Uber or turn on the house lights. (amzn.to/2qn14Ue)

The Echo Show will allow video conferencing between users having an Echo device or the Alexa app. The device is the first to support the feature, which is absent in similar devices offered by rivals such as Alphabet Inc's unit Google.

The launch of the Echo Show is Amazon's latest effort to make Alexa a key part of its customers' lives and dominate the nascent voice-powered computing market.

A study by research firm eMarketer earlier this week showed that Amazon Echo and Echo Dot devices will claim a 70.6 percent share of the U.S. market this year, well ahead of Google Home's 23.8 percent share.

Amazon unveiled a voice-controlled camera, the Echo Look, last month alongside an app that recommends outfits for users.

The launch comes a day after Microsoft Corp said it was developing a voice-activated speaker in collaboration with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's unit Harman Kardon. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)