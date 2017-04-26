Not sure what to wear? Amazon.com can tell you

April 26 Amazon.com Inc wants to help you choose what outfit to wear.

The technology giant on Wednesday unveiled a voice-controlled camera, the Echo Look, and an app that recommends which of two outfits is best, using fashion specialists' advice and algorithms that check for the latest trends. The announcement underscores Amazon's ambitions to be a top player in both fashion and voice-powered computing. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)