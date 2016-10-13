Amazon to hire 120,000 temporary workers for holiday season

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it would hire more than 120,000 seasonal employees across its fulfillment centers, sortation centers and customer service sites in the United States in the upcoming holiday season.
More than 14,000 seasonal positions were transitioned to regular, full-time roles after the holidays last year, and the company expects to increase that number this year, Amazon said.
Rival U.S. retailers have taken a cautious view of the holiday selling season this year.
Macy's Inc, which operates the namesake Macy's and Bloomingdale's department store chains, said in September, it would hire 83,000 temporary workers for the holiday quarter, a 2 percent decline from last year.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.