Amazon steps up British investment with Tilbury distribution centre

LONDON Aug 18 Online retailer Amazon
said it would create 1,500 new jobs in 2017 when it opens a new
distribution centre in Tilbury, south east England, maintaining
its surge of investment in Britain.
News of the investment follows Friday's announcement that it
will create 500 jobs when it opens a fulfilment centre in
Doncaster, northern England, next year.
The new jobs in Doncaster and Tilbury are in addition to the
3,500 Amazon has announced it expects to create in Britain in
2016, spanning head office, research and development centres,
customer service centres, a fashion photography studio, Amazon
Web Services and distribution centres.
Those jobs will take Amazon's total full-time permanent
employees to over 15,500 by the end of 2016.
Amazon said it needs more distribution centres to meet
increasing demand, to expand its product selection of more than
150 million items and support a growing number of independent
small businesses who sell on Amazon Marketplace and use Amazon's
warehousing and delivery services.
The Tilbury warehouse will be the firm's 13th in Britain.
Amazon's new UK manager Doug Gurr said in July Britain's
decision to leave the European Union had not affected its
investment plans for the country.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)