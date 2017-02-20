Amazon to create over 5,000 jobs in Britain in 2017

LONDON Feb 20 Online retailer Amazon
is set to create more than 5,000 jobs in Britain this year, the
company said on Monday, boosting its investment in the country
once more even as it prepares to leave the European Union.
Amazon, along with other tech giants such as Google
and Apple, has increased its commitment to
Britain in the last year, saying Britain's referendum decision
to leave the EU last June did not affect its investment plans.
The plans to add over 5,000 jobs in 2017 is a record for
Amazon in Britain, although at least 2,000 of the jobs had been
previously announced. The moves would take its permanent
workforce in the country to 24,000.
Doug Gurr, UK country manager at Amazon, said the jobs would
provide "even faster delivery, more selection and better value"
for British customers.
Amazon's new head office in London will have capacity for
more than 5,000 people by the end of the year, the firm said.
The concentration of tech expertise in London has been cited by
many firms as an attraction.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Adrian Croft)