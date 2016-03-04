UPDATE 2-Amazon drops encryption feature in Fire tablet software

(Adds Amazon user comments, background)
By Jim Finkle and Mari Saito
March 3 Amazon.com Inc has quietly
dropped support for disk encryption on its Fire tablets, saying
the feature that secures devices by scrambling data was little
used by customers.
Privacy advocates and some users criticized the move, which
came to light on Thursday even as Apple Inc was waging
an unprecedented legal battle over U.S. government demands that
the iPhone maker help unlock an encrypted phone used by San
Bernardino shooter Rizwan Farook.
On-device encryption scrambles data so that the device can
only be accessed if the user enters the correct password.
Cryptologist Bruce Schneier said Amazon's move to remove the
feature was "stupid" and called on the company to restore it.
"Hopefully the market will tell them to do otherwise," he
said.
Amazon joined other major technology companies in filing an
amicus brief supporting Apple on Thursday, asking a federal
judge to overturn a court order requiring Apple to create
software tools to unlock Farook's phone.
Amazon spokeswoman Robin Handaly said in an email that the
company had removed the encryption feature for Fire tablets in
the fall when it launched Fire OS 5, a new version of its tablet
operating system.
"It was a feature few customers were actually using," she
said, adding that Fire tablets' communication with the company's
cloud meets its "high standards for privacy and security
including appropriate use of encryption."
Encryption expert Dan Guido said that Amazon may have
eliminated the feature to cut component costs for tablets that
sell for as low as $50.
But digital privacy advocates and customers said those
arguments were not good enough reasons for discontinuing the
feature.
"Removing device encryption due to lack of customer use is
an incredibly poor excuse for weakening the security of those
customers that did use the feature," said Jeremy Gillula, staff
technologist with the Electronic Frontier Foundation.
"Given that the information stored on a tablet can be just
as sensitive as that stored on a phone or on a computer, Amazon
should instead be pushing to make device encryption the default
- not removing it," Gillula said.
David Scovetta, a security analyst who owns two Kindle
e-readers as well as Amazon's TV set-top box, said he is now
wary of buying new gadgets from the company.
"Amazon could just as easily be encouraging its users to
adopt it rather than remove it as a feature. That's a massive
step backwards," he said.
(Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and David Gregorio)