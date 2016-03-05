Amazon to restore encryption to Fire tablets after complaints

| March 5
March 5 Amazon.com Inc said it plans to
restore an encryption feature on its Fire tablets after
customers and privacy advocates criticized the company for
quietly removing the security option when it released its latest
operating system.
"We will return the option for full-disk encryption with a
Fire OS update coming this spring," company spokeswoman Robin
Handaly told Reuters via email on Saturday.
Amazon's decision to drop encryption from the Fire operating
system came to light late this week. The company
said it had removed the feature in a version of its Fire OS that
began shipping in the fall because few customers used it.
On-device encryption scrambles data so that the device can
be accessed only if the user enters the correct password.
Well-known cryptologist Bruce Schneier called Amazon's removal
of the feature "stupid" and was among many who publicly urged
the company to restore it.
Apple Inc's legal battle over U.S. government
demands that the iPhone maker help unlock an encrypted phone
used by San Bernardino shooter Rizwan Farook has created
unprecedented attention on encryption.
Amazon.com this week signed on to a court brief urging a
federal judge to side with Apple.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Matthew Lewis)