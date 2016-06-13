UPDATE 3-U.S. FAA proposes fining Amazon $350,000 for hazardous package

(Adds UPS statement)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, June 13 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration said on Monday it is proposing a $350,000 civil
fine against Amazon.com Inc for shipping a product that
allegedly violated hazardous materials regulations and injured
several UPS workers who handled the package.
The penalty is the largest fine the FAA has proposed
imposing on Amazon, which the agency said has had a series of at
least 24 hazardous materials violations in recent years.
The FAA alleged that on Oct. 15, 2014, Amazon sent a UPS
package with a one-gallon container of "Amazing! LIQUID FIRE," a
corrosive drain cleaner for transportation by air from
Louisville, Kentucky, to Boulder, Colorado.
The package leaked and nine UPS employees who came into
contact with the box reported feeling a burning sensation and
were treated with a chemical wash, the FAA said.
The FAA said the shipment was improperly packaged, not
accompanied by a declaration for dangerous goods and not
properly labeled to indicate the hazardous contents.
Amazon declined to answer questions about the incident or
prior fines, but said in a written statement that "we ship tens
of millions of products every day and have developed
sophisticated technologies to detect potential shipping hazards
and use any defects as an opportunity for continuous
improvement. We will continue to partner with the FAA in this
area."
UPS spokesman Mike Mangeot in a statement declined to
discuss the incident "other than to say our employees were fine
after receiving treatment."
UPS is committed to the safe transportation of hazardous
materials, he said. "We expect our customers to follow hazmat
regulations, and when incidents or discrepancies occur, we
report those situations," Mangeot said.
The FAA alleged Amazon failed to provide emergency response
information with the package, and Amazon employees who handled
the package had not received required hazardous materials
training.
The FAA said that from February 2013 to September 2015, the
government found Amazon had violated the hazardous materials
regulations 24 other times seeking a total of nearly $1.3
million in fines. In at least 15 instances, hazardous material
leaked, the FAA said in its notice of violation reviewed by
Reuters.
It was not clear how many total times Amazon paid fines or
admitted responsibility, since the FAA does not issue press
releases for fines below $50,000, an FAA spokesman said. The
company did pay $91,000 in April 2014 for a 2013 incident.
The agency is continuing to investigate Amazon's compliance
with hazardous shipment rules.
In April 2014, Amazon paid a $91,000 fine to the FAA after
its employees improperly shipped a package in 2013 containing
flammable liquid adhesive by air on Federal Express from
Whitestown, Indiana, to Boulder, Colorado.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by David Gregorio and
Diane Craft)