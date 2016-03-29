Amazon agrees to pay fine for wage law violation by contractor

March 29 Amazon.com Inc agreed to pay
over $80,000 in dues and fines after a delivery contractor of
the online retailer failed to pay employee wages, Massachusetts'
attorney general said.
The contractor, VHU Express, was hired by Amazon to provide
delivery services for two warehouses in Massachusetts.
An investigation found that VHU and its owner Lisa Bythewood
had not paid 52 employees for delivering Amazon packages between
December 2015 and February 2016, Massachusetts Attorney General
Maura Healey said in a statement. (1.usa.gov/1Su98aE)
"We have ended our relationship with the company and are
taking action to ensure impacted drivers are receiving payment
for their work," an Amazon spokeswoman told Reuters on Tuesday.
