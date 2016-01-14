CORRECTED-Amazon China registers to provide ocean freight services

(Corrects lede to say Amazon China registered to provide
freight services, not received a license to do so.)
Jan 14 Online retailer Amazon.com Inc's
China division has registered to provide ocean freight services,
which allows it to coordinate shipments between China and the
United States, according to a Federal Maritime Commission
filing.
A freight forwarder organizes shipments from a supplier in
one region and ships them to customers in faraway countries.
