UPDATE 2-Amazon expands logistics reach with move into ocean shipping

(Adds background, comments from industry experts)
By Mari Saito
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 14 Amazon.com Inc's
China arm has registered as an ocean freight forwarder,
according to the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission, a move that
will give it more control over shipping products from Chinese
factories to U.S. shoppers.
The registration is the latest indication that Amazon plans
to expand its logistics reach to cut costs for its retail
business and potentially provide third-party logistics services
to other industries.
Its new status as a freight forwarder, or "non-vessel
operating common carrier," gives Amazon, the world's largest
online retailer, a foothold in the $350 billion a year ocean
freight business. It will not operate ships but subcontract that
work.
Amazon is already negotiating a deal to lease 20 jets to
start an air-delivery service in the United States, the Seattle
Times reported last year. The retailer bought truck trailers to
add shipping capacity and started a program last year that uses
a fleet of on-demand drivers to deliver packages.
"It has more and more control over the supply chain of their
business and it gives them the ability to squeeze (costs) even
further," said Satish Jindel, a logistics consultant and
president of SJ Consulting Group.
He added the move gives Amazon an even bigger edge against
traditional U.S. retailers in negotiating lower prices for
goods.
The Federal Maritime Commission, a U.S. government agency
that regulates the U.S.-international ocean transportation
system, said on Thursday a business named Beijing Century Joyo
Courier Service Co Ltd, with the trade names Amazon China,
Amazon.CN and Amazon Global Logistics China, was registered in
its database to provide ocean freight services.
Amazon China submitted its registration request on Nov. 9,
the commission said Thursday, and it was reviewed and registered
on Nov. 13. It is the entity's first registration.
"Amazon's ocean freight services will be far more attractive
to Chinese sellers than to American buyers. Chinese suppliers
would love direct access to Amazon's vast American customer
base," wrote Ryan Petersen, chief executive officer of Flexport,
a San Francisco-based freight forwarder who first wrote about
Amazon's registration on his company blog on Thursday.
Petersen added that Amazon's third-party merchants were
unlikely to use its shipping service because it would expose key
data like wholesale pricing and supplier names to a rival.
An Amazon spokeswoman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and
Cynthia Osterman)