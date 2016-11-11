Judge orders Amazon.com refunds for children's in-app purchases

Nov 10 A federal judge on Thursday directed
Amazon.com Inc to set up a year-long process to
reimburse parents whose children made in-app purchases without
permission, but rejected a U.S. regulator's request for a $26.5
million lump-sum payout.
U.S. District Judge John Coughenour, in Amazon's hometown of
Seattle, issued his order more than six months after finding the
online retailer liable, in a case brought by the Federal Trade
Commission.
The FTC in July 2014 accused Amazon of making it too easy
for children to run up bills while playing games such as "Pet
Shop Story" and "Ice Age Village" on mobile devices, resulting
in an estimated $86 million of unauthorized charges.
Thursday's order calls for Amazon to set up a
notice-and-claims process beginning in early 2017 to alert
parents of their eligibility for refunds, and then to reimburse
them.
Coughenour said this approach "removes the uncertainty of
the proper lump sum amount that the parties have vigorously
disputed. Moreover, it accomplishes the goals of placing
liability on Amazon and refunding eligible customers."
Coughenour called the FTC's $26.5 million damages request
"too high," agreeing with Amazon that it might have taken into
account failed password attempts unrelated to unauthorized
purchases by children.
But the judge rejected Amazon's request to issue refunds in
the form of gift cards, saying the company would "undoubtedly
recapture some of the profits that are at issue."
Neither Amazon nor the FTC immediately responded to requests
for comment.
The FTC in 2014 settled similar cases against Apple Inc
and Google Inc, now part of Alphabet Inc,
with Apple agreeing to refund at least $32.5 million and Google
at least $19 million.
All three companies have improved their password and other
controls to help thwart unauthorized charges.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)