UPDATE 2-Amazon found liable for charges incurred by kids using apps

(Adds estimated amount spent on in-app purchases, quotes noted
in court ruling, background)
By Diane Bartz and Dan Levine
WASHINGTON, April 27 Amazon.com Inc is
liable for billing parents for in-app purchases that their
children made without permission, a federal judge has judge has
decided, in a ruling that resolves accusations similar to ones
that Apple Inc and Google Inc settled two
years ago.
U.S. District Judge John Coughenour in Washington state on
Tuesday granted a Federal Trade Commission motion for summary
judgment on liability in a fight between Amazon and the agency
over the unauthorized purchases.
"The millions of dollars billed to Amazon customers without
a mechanism for consent, the thousands of customers complaining
about unauthorized charges, and the time spent seeking refunds
for those charges, all demonstrate substantial injury," he
wrote.
"It is Amazon's stated policy that in-app purchases are
final and nonrefundable, likely discouraging much of its
customer base from attempting to seek refunds."
The judge also noted that 1,573 customers who sought refunds
did not receive them.
Coughenour denied the FTC's request for an injunction that
would have subjected Amazon to 20 years of oversight. Amazon has
made changes in how in-app purchases are made since the FTC
began probing the issue, the court said.
The judge did not immediately decide on a remedy. The FTC,
which filed the lawsuit in 2014, said it would press for full
refunds for affected Amazon customers.
The agency has accused the online retailer of failing to
make proper disclosures to parents regarding purchases made by
their children while using apps such as "Pet Shop Story."
The judge cited in his ruling what he said was a
confidential document about Amazon's marketing plan in which it
acknowledged that "'IAP' isn't a concept widely known by
customers."
Judge Coughenour also quoted Aaron Rubenson, who says on his
Linkedin account that he is head of the Amazon Appstore, that
customer complaints about the purchases were "near house on
fire." The judge also quoted Rubenson as saying, "We're clearly
causing problems for a large percentage of our customers."
FTC data analyst Julie Miller estimated that Amazon had made
$86 million from the in-app purchases and refunded $10 million.
She estimated that fully 42 percent of the total purchases were
unauthorized, the judge said. The judge said he believed that
number could be "inflated" and asked for a further briefing.
Amazon called Miller's estimate "fundamentally flawed," the
judge said. Amazon did not respond to requests for comment for
this story.
The FTC settled similar cases with Apple and Google in 2014.
Apple agreed to refund to customers at least $32.5 million in
unauthorized charges, while Google agreed to pay at least $19
million.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Dan Levine; Editing by David
Gregorio and Steve Orlofsky)