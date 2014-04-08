Big push into gaming brings out Amazon's gentler side

| SAN FRANCISCO, April 8
SAN FRANCISCO, April 8 Amazon.com Inc,
a company known for its ruthless drive, is courting the
free-wheeling coders and dreamers of the gaming industry with a
lighter touch as it seeks to break into an arena now dominated
by Apple and Google.
The online retailer, infamous for undercutting rivals and
pressuring suppliers, hopes that making nice with game
developers will help it build a vibrant app platform on its new
Fire TV and gain ground in an area where it severely lags the
competition.
For example, Amazon last year contacted London-based
developer Ashraf Hegab out of the blue. In contrast to the
sink-or-swim style of Apple's and Google's app stores, Amazon
promised to promote his game actively if he brought it to its
platform, he said.
"With Amazon, it feels a lot more intimate and personal,"
said the founder of eight-month startup Playir. "With Apple, you
get feedback, but it's a more formal Q&A. You feel like you're
being judged."
Gaming is the top revenue generator and one of the top five
activities on smartphones and tablets, and to catch up, Amazon
must compete with rivals Apple and Google for users and
developer time.
Last week, Amazon doubled down on its gaming strategy with
Fire TV, a palm-sized $99 streaming device that also allows
users to play games on their televisions and, executives hope,
will help displace some of the millions of costlier Microsoft
Xboxes, Sony Playstations and Nintendo Wiis in households.
For nearly 20 years, Amazon - a company that Chief Executive
Jeff Bezos nearly named Relentless.com - has been anything but
friendly in its drive to offer customers the lowest possible
prices on everything from kitchen knives to diapers.
But game developers say Amazon has forged a bond with
developers over the last two years by offering marketing
support, feedback and other perks. It is building credibility by
hiring respected veterans for its in-house gaming studio.
It has offered discounts on Amazon Web Services, the cloud
computing service used by a majority of startups. And in some
cases, it is even giving them money to test its ad services.
"We obsess about making that easier and easier - the tools
that we provide, the support we give through our business
development teams," Mike Frazzini, vice president of Amazon
Games, told Reuters in an interview.
Some remain skeptical of the Fire TV's ability to go
head-to-head with Apple TV, or edge out the top-selling
PlayStation4.
Developers expect Apple to bring gaming to its streaming
box. Its iOS platform already commands a large contingent of
mobile app developers, a handful of whom have built
billion-dollar companies.
There has yet to be a breakout game title or company from
the Amazon platform like Finland's Supercell, whose two main
titles - Clash of Clans and Hay Day - made $2.4 million a day in
revenue last year. The Internet giant hopes to change that.
Amazon "has pissed off a lot of book publishers and others
in e-commerce, but not developers as much," said Zaw Thet, a
partner at Signia Ventures, which backs a number of game
startups. "I don't think Amazon really cares about making money
through game revenue. They care about capturing your attention
and up-selling you all of the products that have to do with
that."
WILLINGNESS TO COLLABORATE
The iPhone's arrival in 2007 created a population of gamers
addicted to affordable or free games played in bite-sized chunks
of several minutes. Amazon thinks there's a market for the same
sort of more casual game on the living-room TV, away from
time-intensive "hard-core" console titles like "Call of Duty."
But it's unclear how strong demand will be. Ouya began
selling its $99 Android game console last year but has had
disappointing sales.
The startup is now working on taking its Ouya software as an
app to set-top boxes and TVs, Chief Executive Officer Julie
Uhrman told Reuters last week.
"The big question is where is the consumer demand for that
because it's so easy to access those games in so many different
ways," said David Cole, an analyst at DFC Intelligence.
Others warned not to dismiss the company that in two years
has captured a significant share of the tablet market. Amazon
has data on consumers' buying habits and their credit cards on
file, making it easy to make in-app purchases, executives said.
"They understand customer relationships and one-click
shopping and if you put in the technology section, there are
lots of interesting capabilities to disrupt the space," said
Kent Wakeford, chief operating officer of social and mobile game
developer Kabam.
Developers designing games for Fire TV or considering it
hope their apps will catch on with Amazon's estimated 240
million users. More than 800 million Android devices were sold
in 2013 and because Amazon's platform is based on Google's
software, it does not take much effort to adapt games to
Amazon's app store.
Amazon has successfully jumped into new sectors before with
the Kindle e-reader in 2007. By then, it had earned a reputation
among book sellers for its ruthlessness.
Game developers say Amazon has so far demonstrated nothing
but a willingness to collaborate and promote their games in ways
Apple and Google do not.
Amazon recently gave some developers $500 to test its ad
campaign tool, said VNL Entertainment founder Lucius Yu. They
also gave him free Amazon coins for users to spend on purchases
made within its "School of Chaos."
Amazon seems "more personable at the moment," said Tony
Pereira of Flashman Studios, which helps developers market their
business.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman and Malathi Nayak; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)