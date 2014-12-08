UPDATE 1-German union launches new strike at Amazon warehouses

* Verdi says 500 workers on strike at Bad Hersfeld warehouse
* Strike called for late shift at Leipzig warehouse
* Amazon says most staff still working
* Company does not expect any impact on deliveries
BERLIN, Dec 8 Workers at two of Amazon.com's
German warehouses went on strike on Monday as labour
union Verdi sought to squeeze the online retailer in the busy
pre-Christmas period in a long-running dispute over pay and
conditions.
A Verdi statement said that about 500 workers joined a
strike at a distribution centre in Bad Hersfeld, saying that
pre-Christmas special offers from Amazon were increasing order
volumes and pressure on workers.
The union, which said it would organise more stoppages for
as long as Amazon fails to meet its demands, also called on
workers at a Leipzig warehouse to strike from Monday afternoon.
Amazon said the vast majority of staff had not walked off
the job and were working hard to meet customer expectations. It
said that deliveries should not be disrupted because it can draw
on a European network of 28 warehouses in seven countries.
The American company employs almost 10,000 warehouse staff
at nine distribution centres in Germany, its second-biggest
market behind the United States, plus more than 10,000 seasonal
workers.
Verdi wants Amazon to raise pay for workers at its
distribution centres in accordance with collective bargaining
agreements across the mail order and retail industry in Germany
and has organised several stoppages since May 2013.
Amazon has rejected the demand, arguing that it regards
warehouse staff as logistics workers and says that they receive
above-average pay for that sector.
