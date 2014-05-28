Amazon does not predict quick resolution to dispute with publisher Hachette

SAN FRANCISCO May 27 Amazon.com Inc does not expect to reach a swift resolution in its contract dispute with publisher Hachette Book Group, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Amazon is buying fewer print books from Hachette and is no longer taking pre-orders on titles that will be published in the future.

"Unfortunately, despite much work from both sides, we have been unable to reach (a) mutually-acceptable agreement on terms," Amazon said, adding that Hachette has operated in "good faith."

"Though we remain hopeful and are working hard to come to a resolution as soon as possible, we are not optimistic that this will be resolved soon," Amazon said. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)