Amazon does not predict quick resolution to dispute with publisher Hachette

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 27 Amazon.com Inc
does not expect to reach a swift resolution in its contract
dispute with publisher Hachette Book Group, the company said in
a statement on Tuesday.
Amazon is buying fewer print books from Hachette and is no
longer taking pre-orders on titles that will be published in the
future.
"Unfortunately, despite much work from both sides, we have
been unable to reach (a) mutually-acceptable agreement on
terms," Amazon said, adding that Hachette has operated in "good
faith."
"Though we remain hopeful and are working hard to come to a
resolution as soon as possible, we are not optimistic that this
will be resolved soon," Amazon said.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)