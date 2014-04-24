版本:
Amazon to pay more than $300 mln for HBO shows - report

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Amazon.com Inc will pay more than $300 million over three years to offer older shows from premium-cable channel HBO over the next three years, tech blog Re/code reported on Thursday, citing multiple people familiar with the deal.

Amazon's streaming video service will offer shows like "The Sopranos" starting next month. The deal value reported by Re/code is less than the $200 million a year estimated by analysts. [on.recode.net/1ns1Fvt ]

HBO is owned by Time Warner Inc. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman, Editing by Franklin Paul)
