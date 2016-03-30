Amazon says home services orders grew 20 pct per month since launch

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30 Amazon.com Inc
said on Wednesday customer orders for home services like
plumbing and mounting TVs had increased 20 percent per month on
average since the online retailer launched the platform last
year.
The marketplace allows Amazon, the world's largest online
retailer, to enter the lucrative field of local services that is
already crowded with review sites like Yelp Inc,
Angie's List and start-ups like TaskRabbit.
Adding local services to its offering makes sense for
Amazon, which has said that over 85 million U.S. customers shop
for products that require additional services like installation.
Erika Takeuchi, a spokeswoman for Amazon Home Services,
declined to disclose the number of contractors that have so far
signed up for the service but said it now offers 36 million
pre-packaged services on the site, up from 2 million when it
first began offering local services last year.
Customers buying appliances like washing machines or TVs can
choose to include professional installation services at
checkout, making it attractive to buyers who might ordinarily
make similar purchases at home improvement stores like Home
Depot Inc.
Home services are now available across the country in 30
metropolitan areas and customer orders have been particularly
brisk in New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., Amazon
said.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Sandra Maler)