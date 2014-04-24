Amazon CFO: first-quarter unit sales growth slowed from previous quarter

BRIEF-Texas Instruments reports quarterly dividend of 50 cents/shr
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Amazon.com Inc, the largest U.S. online retailer, said global growth in unit sales during the first three months of the year slowed to 23 percent from the previous quarter.
The e-commerce giant's year-over-year unit sales, a closely watched measure of how many items Amazon has sold, has slowed considerably over the last two years. Unit sales growth was 25 percent in the fourth quarter.
During a call with analysts to discuss the company's first-quarter results, Chief Financial Officer Tom Szkutak also said Amazon now has 244 million active customer accounts. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Bernard Orr)
WASHINGTON, April 19 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured after a faulty Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a March 3 crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK April 19 United Airlines said on Wednesday it plans to testify at an upcoming U.S. House Transportation Committee hearing on commercial airline industry consumer issues after a passenger was dragged off an April 9 flight in Chicago to make room for crew members.