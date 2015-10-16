Amazon poised to win big as India launches annual festive shopping spree

* Amazon's logistics seen giving it an edge
* India is biggest overseas source of new customers for
Amazon
* Rivals Flipkart, Snapdeal also investing in logistics
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
MUMBAI, Oct 16 Amazon.com Inc could
emerge as the biggest winner from one of India's most important
festive - and shopping - seasons, after the e-tailer offered
steep discounts, swift delivery and even gold bars to grab
market share.
The month-long festive season, which began on Monday,
culminates in Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, but the first
nine days are considered an especially auspicious time to make
big purchases.
Analysts say e-commerce firms in India could make as much as
a quarter of their annual sales during this period, with the
global experience, logistics network and deep pockets of Amazon
putting it in a good position to grab customers from local
market leader Flipkart and smaller firm Snapdeal.
"Amazon has been closing in," said Harish Bijoor, an
independent brand expert and business analyst. "It has global
play and is very nifty in terms of delivery."
India currently contributes the most new customers to Amazon
outside the United States, the company said, making growth there
a priority. The e-tailer launched in India in 2013 and has
invested at least $2 billion, especially in logistics, to avoid
being overtaken by local firms, which is what happened in China
with Alibaba Group Holding.
According to website analytics firm Alexa, Amazon's India
website was now ranked the 6th most visited website locally and
the 83rd most visited site globally as of Oct. 13, after rising
18 positions over the past three months. Flipkart is ranked
higher at 5th locally and 79th globally, but it rose only 8
positions over the same period.
E-tailers have splashed out on promotions for this year's
festive shopping week as it coincides with signs that consumer
spending is picking up after two consecutive years of slowing
growth for Asia's third-largest economy.
Amazon offers shoppers next-morning delivery for late-night
orders and the chance to win a kg (35 ounces) of gold every day
for five days in a country that is a voracious consumer of the
precious metal.
In a statement, it said the number of transactions on the
first day of its "Great Indian Festive Sale" was a record high,
but like its rivals it declined to give specific figures.
Flipkart also expects its "Big Billion Days" sale, which
customers can access only through its smartphone app, to be "the
biggest shopping event of the year", said Mukesh Bansal, head of
the company's commerce platform. Last year, Flipkart's website
crashed during its maiden festival shopping event.
Bansal said Flipkart had invested in improving its delivery
network and overall logistics this year, providing food, beds
and even an ambulance on stand-by to keep the business running.
Snapdeal also highlighted its improved logistics and booming
demand. "With the huge surge in sales volumes, over 5 million
orders have already been shipped out of Snapdeal until now," it
said in a statement.
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Miral Fahmy)