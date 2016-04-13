Amazon launches new slimmer Kindle e-reader

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13 Amazon.com Inc
rolled out a new Kindle e-reader on Wednesday, its eighth and
slimmest device in the series, with a charger that is built into
its cover.
The Kindle Oasis, which at $289.99 will be the most
expensive in the range, will be available for orders on
Wednesday and start shipping on April 27.
Since first launching the Kindle in 2007, Amazon has
continued to roll out gadgets like its Fire tablets and most
recently Echo, a line of voice activated speakers.
The Kindle has emerged as the most dominant e-reader in the
market as Rakuten's Kobo and Barnes and Noble's Nook
struggled to win customers.
Amazon hopes to attract readers to its high-end Kindle with
its longer lasting battery and sleek design.
The company said the new Kindle comes with a dual battery
system, meaning that attaching the device to its cover will
start recharging it automatically.
The Kindle Oasis weighs 4.6 ounces and is 3.4 mm at its
thinnest point.
"It's the most advanced Kindle we've ever built - thin and
ultra lightweight, it gets out of the way so you can lose
yourself in the author's world," Amazon founder and CEO Jeff
Bezos said in a statement.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Alexander Smith)