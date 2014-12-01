Amazon rolls out Kiva robots for holiday season onslaught

| TRACY
TRACY Calif. Dec 1 Amazon.com Inc has
installed more than 15,000 robots across 10 U.S. warehouses, a
move that promises to cut operating costs by one-fifth and get
packages out the door more quickly in the run-up to Christmas.
The orange 320-pound (145 kg) robots, which scoot around the
floor on wheels, show how Amazon has adopted technology
developed by Kiva Systems, a robotics company it bought for $775
million in 2012. Amazon showcased to media on Sunday ahead of
Cyber Monday, the biggest online shopping day of the year.
The robots are designed to help the leading U.S. online
retailer speed the time it takes to deliver items to customers
and better compete with brick-and-mortar stores, where the bulk
of Americans still do their shopping.
The robots also may help Amazon avoid the mishaps of last
year's holiday season, when a surge of packages overwhelmed
shipping and logistics company UPS and delayed the
arrival of Christmas presents around the globe. Amazon offered
shipping refunds and $20 gift cards to compensate customers.
Amazon deployed the robots this summer, ahead of the key
holiday quarter, when the company typically books about
one-third of its annual revenue. The updated warehouses are in
five states -- California, Texas, Florida, New Jersey and
Washington.
The move comes at a cost. Amazon estimated in June 2013 that
it would spend about $46 million to install Kiva robots at its
warehouse in Ruskin, Florida, including $26.1 million for the
equipment, according to company filings to local government.
The Kiva robots have allowed Amazon to hold about 50 percent
more items and shorten the time it takes to offer same-day
delivery in several areas, said Dave Clark, senior vice
president of worldwide operations and customer services.
At Amazon's warehouse in Tracy, California, workers stack
goods in shelves carried by more than 1,500 Kiva robots, which
use markings on the floor to navigate and form a "big block of
inventory," Clark said.
Squeezing the racks of items closely together eliminates the
need for workers to navigate aisles to collect items ordered by
consumers. Now, a worker calls for specific items and the robot
steers itself to their particular work station. Each robot can
carry as much as 720 pounds.
In some cases, the robots have allowed Amazon to get
packages out the door in as little as 13 minutes from the pick
stations, compared to about an hour and a half on average in
older centres.
"It's certainly proving out that it's justified itself,"
Clark said of the Kiva acquisition. "We're happy with the
economics of it."
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; editing by Keith Weir)